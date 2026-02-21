No compromise on ration rice quality: Commissioner

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring food security with dignity, Civil Supplies Commissioner M Stephen Ravindra on Friday conducted a surprise inspection at the Civil Supplies Warehouse in Bagh Lingampally, Hyderabad, and issued a stern warning against any compromise in the quality of ration rice supplied to the public.

Stating that the Telangana government is supplying fine rice through ration shops with the noble intention that poor families should dine on the same quality rice as the affluent, the Commissioner emphasised that maintaining quality standards is non-negotiable.

“People’s trust is our strength. To uphold that trust, quality must be our benchmark. Even the smallest lapse in ration rice will not be tolerated,” he said.

During the nearly two hour inspection, Ravindra examined rice stocks stored in the warehouse. He randomly opened several bags to assess the grain quality and reviewed key parameters such as broken rice percentage and moisture content. Questioning officials in detail, he sought clarity on procurement standards and storage protocols.

He directed warehouses in charge to conduct thorough inspections at the time of receiving rice stocks and to reject consignments that do not meet government norms. Warning of strict action against any negligence, he instructed officials to ensure that every grain distributed to beneficiaries meets prescribed quality standards.

In a bid to enhance transparency in the supply chain, the Commissioner also reviewed stock registers, inward and outward movement records, and transportation documentation. He ordered officials to ensure there are no delays in dispatching rice to fair price shops, stressing that timely delivery is as important as quality control.

Interacting with hamalis (loading workers) at the warehouse, Ravindra enquired about their working conditions and facilities. He reiterated that the government remains committed to the welfare and safety of workers who form a critical part of the public distribution system.