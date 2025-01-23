No deadline to apply for new ration cards: Uttam

Hyderabad / Karimnagar: The Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday affirmed that the issuance of new ration cards to all eligible individuals is a continuous process, conducted in a transparent manner under the present Congress government.

Participating in Praja Palana Gram Sabhas in Karimnagar Parliamentary segment on Wednesday, he urged people to check their names in the beneficiary lists and apply during the ongoing Gram Sabhas or through designated officials. “Ration cards are a priority for almost all poor families. Therefore, we have decided to ensure that every eligible beneficiary becomes a part of the PDS through ration cards,” he said.

The Minister claimed that the welfare programmes initiated by the Congress government in Telangana were designed to reach every eligible individual, ensuring comprehensive coverage up to the saturation point. He toured Manakondur, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, and Dharmapuri Assembly constituencies, along with Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MLC T Jeevan Reddy and local MLAs.