No govt faced so much criticism than Revanth-led Cong in 11 months: Kavitha

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday said that no other government in the history of the State had faced so much criticism in a span of eleven months like the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The BRS leader had a meeting with the BC leaders at her residence on Sunday. She is slated to meet the dedicated BC Commission to submit a memorandum on behalf of Telangana Jagruthi. The BRS leader targeted Jagtial MLA Sanjay for changing the party. She said that people would not forgive the leaders who change parties without resigning from their MLA posts. “I have a soulful connection with the people of Jagtial. While I was MP, Sanjay had lost from this seat. KCR wanted development of Jagtial along with other places in spite of Congress MLA there,” said Kavitha.

The BRS leader recalled that KCR had formed Jagtial district realising that development was possible only with smaller districts. She recalled that after Hyderabad, over 4,500 double bedroom houses were sanctioned for Jagtial. She said that while the leaders deserted the party, the workers were still with BRS. “When Sanjay was not an MLA, we took him to every village and promoted him as future MLA. In spite of several conspiracies by the then MLA Jeevan Reddy, the BRS activists fought against all odds and hence the BRS flag could fly high in Jagtial,” said Kavitha.

The BRS leader called on the party leaders to show their strength in the upcoming local body elections. She assured the workers and local leadership of full support from the party. MLC Kavitha hoped that the pink flag would fly in every village in the local body elections, regardless of the fact that the MLA changed the party.