No hike in power tariff in Telangana: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Minister Jagadish Reddy asserted that the government has no plans to enhance power tariffs in the state. The minister said that the power companies has suffered a major loss due to the pandemic.

"It is no true that people has received inflated power bills during the pandemic. Some people are making baseless allegations on the power department," he said adding that excess power bills at some places are due to technical glitches.

He continued that the government took notice of the situation and resolved the issues.