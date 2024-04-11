No holiday this second Saturday: DEO Govindarajulu

Nagarkurnool: The DEO of Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts Dr. Govindarajulu said that there will be no holiday for schools on the second Saturday on 13th of this month.

He said in a statement that the second Saturday of every month is a holiday while the second Saturday of this month is a working day for schools. He said that the concerned MEOs should take steps to ensure that all the schools in the district are functioning. Teachers are requested to observe this matter.