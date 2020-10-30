No inter weightage marks for TS EAMCET this year

The Telangana government on Thursday passed the orders removing intermediate weightage marks for TS EAMCET. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad used to add 45 per cent of intermediate marks to the EAMCET marks to announce the ranks.

This comes after the students' parents approached the High Court on the removal of intermediate weightage marks. Responding to the petition, the court directed the Telangana government on the same following the government passed orders stating that all the students who have secured marks in the EAMCET exam can attend the counselling irrespective of the intermediate marks.

As many as 4.11 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exams including 2,83,631 from MPC and BiPC courses. Of them, 1.75 lakh students passed in the examinations. The students who have not scored well in the exam used to go for supplementary exams as 45 per cent of weightage marks are added up to get the EAMCET rank. However, the government scrapped the supplementary exams and added few marks to pass the students thus making it difficult for the students to get a better rank as most of them have not lost the chance to get better marks in the improvement/supplementary exams.

And now, all the candidates who qualified in the EAMCET exam can go for the final phase of the web counselling which began today.