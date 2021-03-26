No lockdown in Telangana: CM KCR

Lockdown in Telangana: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the government has no plan to lockdown the state. He asked the people not to be scared of the virus spread and the lockdown.

"The state has suffered severe losses due to the nation-wide lockdown announced last year. At present, no plans have been made to announce the lockdown," the CM said.

Responding to the closure of educational institutions in the state, K Chandrasekhar Rao termed it as a temporary measure to curb the virus. Further, he asked the people to follow COVID-19 measures to avoid contracting the virus.

The CM also asked the people to hold marriages and other functions with a minimum number of people and appealed to them to cooperate with the government in containing the virus.

"Not only the Telangana state, but all the countries are suffering from the pandemic. Telangana has better GDP when compared to various countries as the GDP of the many countries have collapsed," he said.