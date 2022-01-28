No need to lift 1 tmcft from Kaleshwaram, says Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: It was unnecessary to lift one more tmcft of water from Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project, stated Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender.

Speaking to media persons at Gangadhar mandal headquarters in the district on Thursday, he said that farmers have lost thousands of acres of land for water tunnels connecting Yellampalli, Medigadda, Annaram, Sundilla, Ellampalli to Mid-Manair.

Villagers and farmers have migrated to neighbouring villages. Now the KCR government is again trying to displace the people in the name of lifting the third tmcft from Kaleshwaram. So far, two tmcs of water were fully utilised in north Telangana, he said. Rajender demanded the Chief Minister KCR not to bother the farmers who were worried at the idea of lifting one more tmcft of water. The government booked illegal cases against the farmers and threatened them for opposing the idea.

It was estimated that lifting the third tmcft would cost Rs 14,000 crore and now the government is preparing to spend Rs 32,000 crore. The Centre said that there were no DPRs for existing projects already.

To decision of going ahead with lifting one more tmcft water was intended to make money, he alleged. Already, the erstwhile Karimnagar district is full of water. There is no money to feed students in hostels but the government wants to spend Rs 32,000 crore for another tmcft water.