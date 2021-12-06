No Omicron cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: The state health department on Monday said so far Hyderabad is safe since no Omicron case has been detected in the state.

According to Director of Public Health Dr Srinivasa Rao a total of 1,805 international passengers arrived from at-risk countries at Hyderabad International Airport. Of them, 13 passengers were tested positive for Covid-19 and they were sent to the TIMS hospital in Gachibowli and their samples were sent for genome sequencing to CDFD. On Monday, all 13 of them tested negative for Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, on Monday, 535 international passengers arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad and all passengers underwent RT-PCR tests, officials said.