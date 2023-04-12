No one can stop BRS' victory, assert BRS MPs

Khammam : Hitting back at suspended former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, BRS MP's Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy asserted that no one can stop the BRS' victory in the district.

The three MPs participated in the Athmeeya Sammelanam organised at Sathupalli led by the MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, district party president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan.

Addressing a huge crowd of party leaders and workers, the MPs countered the former MP's comments against the BRS and CM KCR.

MP Vaddirajau said that former MP Srinivas Reddy had no right to comment on CM KCR. He questioned who is he to stop the victory of the BRS leaders in the coming Assembly elections. He said, "the people know the history of you and Chief Minister KCR who is striving for betterment of the people." He asserted that CM KCR will make a record of victory for the third time in the coming elections. He ridiculed the comments of Srinivas Reddy and added, "he (Srinivas Reddy) is troubling innocent leaders and has no party and no agenda."

BRS floor leader MP Nama Nageswara Rao came down heavily on the former MP's comments. He said no Chief Minister in the country implement so much welfare programmes like the Telangana government. He said the BRS would win all ten seats in the erstwhile Khammam district.