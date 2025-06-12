No one is above law, says MLC Kodandaram

Hyderabad: Stating that no one was above the law if they have committed a mistake, the Telangana Jana Samithi President Prof M Kodandaram on Wednesday said that appearing before the commission was inevitable in cases where public money was spent, and facing an inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project, which was built at a cost of lakhs of crores, should not be considered wrong.

The TJS leader criticised that it was not reasonable for some to make a fuss just because KCR attended the inquiry. The Jana Samithi plenary meeting was held at the TJS state office in Nampally. Speaking on the occasion, Kodandaram said, “Anyone who makes a mistake will have to answer before the law. Kaleshwaram, built by KCR, collapsed and only debt remained. It is KCR’s responsibility to appear before the commission and tell the truth.” He said that the Congress government was at least listening to the problems of the people, and such an opportunity did not come in the previous government.

Kodandaram suggested that the Jana Samiti should work more actively in the Greater Hyderabad area in the coming days. Before the plenary meeting, Kodandaram unfurled the party flag at Goshamahal. Later, they reached the party state office in Nampally in a rally. The program was inaugurated with a garland of flowers and tributes to Acharya Jayashankar, and the program was started with songs and dances by artists in memory of the martyrs. Professor Haragopal attended the program as the special guest.