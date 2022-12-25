No place for BJP in TS: Vinay

Warangal: The BJP-led Central government has a sole agenda of thwarting the development of Telangana, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Saturday, he accused the Centre of betraying the hopes of Telangana people by vehemently saying 'no' to Rail Coach Factory in Kazipet which was assured under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

It may be mentioned here that the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to a question by BRS MP KR Suresh Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Friday, stated that currently, the existing capacity and planned augmentation of capacities in existing factories were sufficient to meet Indian Railways requirements.

"There is no place for BJP in Telangana after it denied Rail Coach Factory to Kazipet. What is the purpose of the Constitution, if there was no guarantee for an Act passed in the Parliament? How come the Indian Railways had decided to set up a Rail Coach Factory in Kokrajhar, Assam at a time when Telangana government has been making fervent appeals to the Centre?" Vinay said.

He criticised Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for his failure to pursue the Centre in realizing the assurances given to Telangana during the State bifurcation. "Kishan Reddy remained a mute spectator though injustice was being done to Telangana in the Union budget and various schemes and projects. Kishan Reddy did not resign as an MLA when all Telangana MLAs resigned for the cause of the separate State in 2010," Vinay criticised.

Kishan Reddy spread misinformation even though the State Government had allocated land for the rail coach factory in Kazipet, Vinay said, daring the Union Minister to come to Bhadrakali Temple to swear on the issue. The Centre also put the Bayyaram steel plant project on the backburner, Vinay said.

Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar criticised the Centre for its discrimination towards Telangana in sanctioning the rail coach factory and other projects assured under reorganisation act.