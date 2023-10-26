No question of changing the BJP party: DK Aruna

The Bhartiya Janata Party National vice President DK Aruna stated in a Press meet that, There is no question of changing the BJP party and joining the Congress party. She strongly condemned the news which was fully spreading in the social media. She said that the Congress party leaders are deliberately playing the mind games ,she doesn't have any intention of joining the Congress party or any other party else. She added that the national leadership of BJP has recognised her ,and given her the post of the National vice President, and she should be lucky to work under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

DK Aruna lashed out that it is not right to write news and articles without atleast taking her response.Who gave the right to media for decide here political future.She questioned the media organisations who are spreading mis information about her joining the Congress party.She said that she will file a defamation suit against the media organisations that have spread rumers about her.







