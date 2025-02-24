Live
No shortage of urea in state, says Tummala
Hyderabad: Allaying apprehensions about the shortage of urea in the State, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that farmers need not worry as there was no shortage.
During a teleconference with agricultural officials the Minister said that the demand for the urea has gone up this Yasangi. In the last Yasangi, farmers purchased 6.9 lakh metric tons of urea by February 20, but this time they purchased 8.80 lakh metric tons. While 8.54 lakh metric tons of urea was supposed to come from the Central government, the state has received only 6.81 lakh metric tons. “We are in constant contact with the center and explaining the situation from time to time. Although 1.60 lakh metric tons of urea was sent less than the amount allocated to the state, the state government is taking steps,” he said. He said that the State government officials have already met the Central officials and that he has directly written to the relevant Ministers requesting them to supply the fertilisers allocated to Telangana immediately.