No tickets for drunkards in local bodies polls: MLA Prem Sagar

Mancherial: Marking Gandhi Jayanti, Congress leaders and workers from Dandepalli in the Mancherial constituency took a solemn oath to completely give up alcohol. MLA Kokkirala Prem Sagar Rao made it clear that those who break this commitment will not be considered for election tickets in local bodies. He further emphasized that not only will they be denied tickets, but they will also not be offered any positions or roles within the party.

The Congress leaders vowed to stay away from alcohol and narcotics, firmly stating that to realize Mahatma Gandhi’s vision, they have chosen to lead a life free from such substances. They committed to setting a positive example for their families and society. Furthermore, the leaders stressed the importance of living harmoniously, free from social divisions, caste or religious disparities, and conflicts, fostering a peaceful environment for all.