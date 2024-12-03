No time to counter BRS criticism: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Listing out the achievements of the state government in the last one year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called upon the people to take up responsibility to rebut the “baseless and illogical criticism” which the opposition BRS and BJP had taken up to defame the government.

Addressing the ‘Aarogya Utsavalu’ here on Monday, Revanth Reddy said that the opposition was behaving like “Du Du Basavannas” who indulge in ‘Gangireddu Aata’ a traditional practice in Telangana that involves musicians taking a decorated bull around in the weeks before the Sankranti festival.

The BRS before elections always bowed before people like the bull (Gangireddu) and after winning polls went into hiding. Those who failed to fulfill their promises were now creating hurdles for the government which was implementing all guarantees in a phased manner.

He said it was not difficult for him to take on the opposition but then that would divert him from focusing on administration. He said the entire government was busy implementing all the promises made and developing the state further. Hence, he said it was for the people to take on the opposition and effectively counter them. Revanth said his government was here to stay for ten years in power.

He said while the BRS government failed to fill jobs, the Congress government has created a record by filling 50,000 posts within one year of assuming office. He said education and health were two main focus areas for this government.

Revanth Reddy said unlike the previous government, this government does not believe in making the Public Service Commission a political rehabilitation centre and hence have appointed an IAS officer B Venkatesham as its chairman.

The Chief Minister said that the last Group-1 examinations were held in 2011. After 13 years, this government again conducted them without any hitch. He said notwithstanding the hurdles being created by BRS and BJP, the state government was committed to taking the state to new heights. He called upon people to see what the government achieved in one year and assess what it will be able to do in next ten years to change the fortunes of the people, he added.