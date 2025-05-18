Nobel laureate boost for Telangana Rising Board

Hyderabad: Nobel laureate Prof Abhijit Banerjee will come on board the TelanganaRising Vision Board that has been constituted by the state government as its advisor.

Prof Banerjee, who shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics with two others, called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Saturday and discussed several innovative ideas pertaining to urban development, economic growth, augmenting public revenues, fiscal discipline, large-scale skilling and creation of jobs.

The Indian American economist, who is currently a Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has accepted the Chief Minister’s invitation to join as an advisor of the TelanganaRising Vision Board.

While discussing mass scale jobs creation, Banerjee spoke of the need to create unique short-term courses in traditional skills with the prevalent designs and appeal and marketing. He also underlined the need for the use of social media to help traditional artisans turn into modern entrepreneurs. He urged the Chief Minister to include crafts, arts and creativity as an integral part of Future City. During the discussions, the Nobel laureate expressed great appreciation for Reddy’s pioneering efforts in the recruitment of transgenders in police and municipal departments, envisioning the capital city’s core urban area within the (Outer Ring Road) as a pure-services zone, and creation of skills and a sports university.