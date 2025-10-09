Nominations Open for ZPTC and MPTC Elections in Telangana

The first phase of elections for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) in Telangana has officially commenced, with candidates now able to submit their nominations. The returning officers have issued the first phase notification, and nominations will be accepted until the 11th of this month.

This initial phase covers elections for 292 ZPTC and 2,964 MPTC seats. The State Election Commission announced the local election schedule on the 29th of last month, detailing a total of five phases for the elections. The first two phases will focus on the ZPTC and MPTC elections, while voting for Gram Panchayats will take place in the remaining three phases.