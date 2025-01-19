Non-Agricultural Lands to Be Excluded from Rythu Bharosa Scheme: District Collector's Directive

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh directed officials to identify lands unsuitable for agriculture and declare the owners ineligible for the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

On Saturday, a review meeting on the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme was held with concerned officials at the IDOC Conference Hall. The Collector inquired about the extent of agricultural and non-agricultural lands in each mandal and the identification procedures.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector emphasized the need for well-planned measures to ensure the proper execution of village meetings scheduled from January 21 to 24. He instructed officials to conduct field inspections to identify uncultivated lands and declare them ineligible for the scheme. Additionally, tanks, poultry farms, and similar lands must be identified and excluded from the scheme.

The Collector advised officials to use village maps and cadastral maps to efficiently identify such lands. For lands converted under NALA, proceedings must be recorded, and acquisition lands should have file numbers. Lands with LRS applications or layouts must be classified as non-agricultural lands. Field visits should be conducted to verify lands with rocky or barren conditions, and such details should be presented in the village meetings, ensuring transparency.

With the welfare schemes set to be implemented soon, the Collector urged all mandal-level officials to work with dedication.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, RDO Srinivas Rao, District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, ADA Sangeeta Lakshmi, tehsildars of all mandals, mandal agriculture officers, and other concerned officials.