Not a single positive case in Dammayyapet village

Jagtial: When Covid positive cases are increasing each day across the State, not even a single positive case was registered in Dammayyapet of Kodimyala mandal in the district.

The entire villagers follow Covid guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, not going out of the village unless there is an emergency, very few people gatherings on any occasion and the like.

Gram panchayat was formed in 2017 with eight wards and with a population of 1000 people. Narsaiah is the sarpanch and Maheshwari is gram panchayat secretary. During the first phase of coronavirus in March, 2020, the villagers discussed the situation, took few resolutions and implemented them and proved successful.

Village ruling body asked the villagers to inform the village secretary about the details of persons with corona symptoms and who in turn directed the patient to take precautionary steps. The staff will sanitise the village two times a week and maintains village clean and neat by spraying hypo chloride solution. The villagers were insisted to follow healthy habits and maintain hygienic conditions in their surroundings of their houses.

Speaking to The Hans India, sarpanch Narsaiah said that with the collective efforts of villagers, they were able to get rid of coronavirus and did not register even a single positive case during second wave. Village panchayat had distributed masks to all the villagers and sprayed hypochlorite solution in the village.

They formed a group with the phone numbers of all the villagers and passed on the information about precautionary steps to be taken to prevent themselves from contacting coronavirus.

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar appreciated village sarpanch Narsaiah for taking perfect steps to prevent corona spread and felicitated the ruling body of village panchayat, Asha workers and Anganwadi workers.

He appealed to the sarpanches of surrounding villages to take Dammayyapet village as an example and implement the same methods to protect their villages from the attacking of coronavirus.