NOT AGAIN! Rain drenches paddy at procurement centres

Wanaparthy:Farmers expressed anguish as the paddy they cultivated over six months got drenched due to unexpected rain on Wednesday night here in the district, which incidentally produces the highest amount of paddy in erstwhile Mahabubnagar.

Notably, the paddy stored at the market yard in Pebbair mandal was completely soaked.

While the Civil Supplies officers say they are trying to ensure that farmers don’t face issues and that unloading at the mills is being expedited, execution of the same remains inconsistent.

After weighing the paddy, farmers are forced to stay at the centres for days to guard their produce. Due to intermittent light showers in some areas, they are unable to protect the paddy, causing further distress.

Of import is the shortage of labour at the mills for unloading that continues to be a problem. Alongside local labours, workers from Bihar are also available, who charge less and work quickly for loading and unloading. Officials have asked the labourers to continue working until the end of the season.

However, with a large quantity of paddy arriving, unloading delays continue.

As a result, even after weighing, transportation of paddy to the mills is getting delayed; the number of stored paddy bags at various procurement centres across the district is increasing day by day.

Moreover, the delay in arrival of lorries combined with the unexpected rainfall has caused frustration among farmers. They are urging the government to arrange timely lorries and address the labour shortage.