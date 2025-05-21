Notice a calculated political conspiracy, screams Kavitha

Hyderabad: The BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday said that the notices to the party chief K Chandrashekar Rao over the Kaleshwaram project was part of a calculated political conspiracy to tarnish the image of ‘a true people’s leader’.

She said that Kaleshwaram was built for the welfare of farmers and future generations, not for politics. Today, this inefficient government was undoing the very progress Telangana fought for. “KCR Garu has devoted his life to Telangana, transforming barren lands into fields of prosperity; he is being targeted by a visionless regime. No vindictive government can diminish his legacy. The truth will prevail; history will remember who stood for people and who tried to bring them down,” Kavitha asserted.

Former chairman of Telangana State Toddy Tappers Corporation Palle Ravi Kumar Goud criticised the Kaleshwaram inquiry commission’s notice to KCR as a political conspiracy. He said this was nothing but a conspiracy and perversion to tarnish KCR’s reputation. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet should focus on fulfilling the promises made to people by setting aside conspiracies and machinations against KCR, the first CM of Telangana; otherwise, they are sure to fall into political abyss, he stated.