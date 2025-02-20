  • Menu
Notification for TG EAPCET to be released today

Notification for TG EAPCET to be released today
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Wednesday said that the notification for TG EAPCET-2025 will be released on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Wednesday said that the notification for TG EAPCET-2025 will be released on Thursday.

According to JNTUH officials, for detailed notification and for other details, candidates are advised to go through the website https://eapcet.tgche.ac.in from February 20 at 2:30 pm onwards.

Vijayawada and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh are considered as test zones since they will ensure minimum travel for the Telangana students residing in the vicinity of the borders.

