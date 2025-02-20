Notification for TG EAPCET to be released today

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Wednesday said that the notification for TG EAPCET-2025 will be released on Thursday.

According to JNTUH officials, for detailed notification and for other details, candidates are advised to go through the website https://eapcet.tgche.ac.in from February 20 at 2:30 pm onwards.

Vijayawada and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh are considered as test zones since they will ensure minimum travel for the Telangana students residing in the vicinity of the borders.