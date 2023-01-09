Notification to fill teaching posts in Medical Colleges released

Hyderabad: The government has given the green signal to fill up the vacant posts in the medical colleges of the state. Recently, a notification has been issued for teaching posts in government medical colleges.



These posts will be filled in 14 medical colleges under the Department of Health. The government has permitted the appointment of a total of 201 tutor posts. An official order has been issued to this effect.

Officials said that eligible and interested candidates should apply online. Candidates have been allowed to apply till January 31. As part of the notification, the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor will be filled. These posts will be taken on a contract basis. Officials have made it clear that anyone belonging to any state across the country can apply for these posts.