Novel move to allay fears of bird flu

Bhongir: Chicken and egg sales have fallen across the district due to the fear of bird flu. Buyers have become scarce, and markets are looking deserted. As a result, chicken sellers are facing huge losses.

To dispel public fears about consuming chicken and eggs, the government and doctors have been making several announcements. At the same time, chicken vendors are also coming up with innovative ideas to reassure people.

On Sunday, the owners of Asma Poultry Farm conducted a chicken mela in Kummariwada and RB Nagar in Bhongirand distributed free chicken pakodi. As soon as people heard about the free distribution, they rushed to the shops. Around 200 kg of chicken pakodiwas distributed. The snacks vanished in just 30 minutes as massive crowd thronged the shops.

The vendors assured people that consuming properly cooked chicken does not cause bird flu and that there is no need to fear eating chicken. Officials appreciated the innovative initiative.