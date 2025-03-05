Now, AI driven teaching at sarkari schools!

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan said that steps have been taken to make education easier for students by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in government schools. On Tuesday, Khan inspected the AI class set up at a government primary school in 53rd division NSP Colony and learned the methods being adopted; he also made several suggestions to the teachers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that teaching should be started in an easy way to attract students using AI. “The state government has introduced new teaching methods with the help of AI to increase the learning capabilities of primary school students in the joint Khammam district on an experimental basis, and AI education is being started at seven government schools in our Khammam district under a pilot project,” he said.

This has been set up in four schools in Khammam urban area viz. Mandal Parishad Primary School in Singireddy Palem, Nelakondapalli Mandal, Siddharam, and NTR Nagar in Sathupalli Mandal.

Khan informed that the courses have been designed to assess a student’s ability and teach each child accordingly.

“At the Government Primary NSP School, every 10 students who are backward in classes 3 to 5 are selected and currently lessons in Telugu and mathematics are being taught through AI,” Academic Monitoring Officer Ravi Kumar explained to the Collector.