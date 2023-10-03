Now, an IT Hub in Suryapet!

Suryapet/Nalgonda: In a landmark event, Minister for IT KT Rama Rao inaugurated the IT hub and unveiled a women’s community hall here on Monday.Addressing the massive gathering, he drew a stark contrast between the past and the present, highlighting how the people used to struggle with just three hours of power per day, while under BRS’s leadership, they now enjoy round-the-clock electricity.

This bold statement was part of a larger event where he, alongside Minister for Energy Jagadish Reddy, participated in a series of foundation-laying and inauguration ceremonies, totalling a staggering Rs 530 crores.During this event, KTR distributed 2 BHK houses and Dalit Bandhu cheques to beneficiaries.

In his fiery speech, KTR accused the Congress party of offering empty guarantees to win over voters. He didn’t mince words when he pointed to the BJP as the heirs of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, while branding his own party, BRS, as the heirs of the Mahatma himself.

The minister cautioned people not to fall for the Congress party’s charm, and he went as far as describing Congress as an “old fox” with cunning strategies. He lashed out at MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for his criticisms of the State government’s power supply, even challenging him to hold an electric wire to understand the situation better.

In response to Congress’ allegations, KTR mocked them, asking the people if they would vote for a “thief caught in the banknote case.” He reminded the audience that the Congress party has had 11 chances to govern and questioned their audacity in seeking one more.

Minister Jagadish Reddyreceived praise from KTR for his efforts in developing the Suryapet constituency. Continuing his scathing attack on the Congress, the minister highlighted instances of motors and transformers burning under their rule, and the absurd situation of fertilizers and seeds being stored in police stations. He urged the people not to vote for such individuals, including those involved in corruption scandals.

Rao proudly shared the accomplishments of the BRS government, emphasising their dedication to farmers and the significant deposits made to their bank accounts through the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He also highlighted the provision of Aasara pensions to 46 lakh people.

Responding to Modi’s comment about “family rule,” KTR embraced it, asserting that their family represents the farmers and is the heir of Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, while the BJP is associated with Godse, Gandhi’s assassin.

In another event alongside Minister Jagadish Reddy and MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, they participated in foundations and inaugurated projects worth Rs 915 crores. These projects included an IT hub, NG college building, marketplaces, road improvements, and more, aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and amenities in the region. At a public meeting in Nalgonda, KT Ramarao highlighted the progress made under BRS’s leadership and called for continued support from the people to bring them into power for the third time, promising further development and welfare for all sections of society.