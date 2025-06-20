Now, Kavitha rivets eyes on irri projects to take on Revanth govt

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha has now focused on the irrigation front to target the Revanth Reddy led government in the state, raising issues concerning projects like Bollapalli in Nallamala and the oustees of the Polavaram submergence area, among others.

According to Jagruthi leaders, Kavitha has been keenly studying the irrigation sector with the aim of cornering the current administration. Along with opposing the Banakacherla project, Kavitha has been vocal against the proposed Bollapalli project in the Nallamala Forest area. During a recent press conference, Kavitha stated that the forest area faces submergence due to the Bollapalli project, proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government.

She also challenged the narrative that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was never opposed to Telangana projects, recalling his past letters and petitions filed in the Supreme Court against them. She criticised the Chief Minister’s ‘paper tiger’ stance, asserting that although he calls himself the ‘Nallamala Tiger’, he has failed to act against projects like the proposed 150 TMC Bollapalli reservoir, which threatens to submerge the Nallamala forest.

Kavitha is organising a roundtable meeting on Friday to discuss submergence in Telangana due to the Polavaram project. Jagruthi General Secretary Naveen Achari confirmed that leaders of various parties, public organisations, and flood victims would participate and speak at the roundtable meeting, scheduled from 10 am to 2 pm on Friday.