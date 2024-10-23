NPDCL adopting new technology service

Karimnagar: Chairman Karnati Varun Reddy has taken steps to use modern technology in electricity reading, bill payment digitisation and supply and interruption issues.

Already System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) and System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) are being implemented in NPDCL. Although it is an integral part of the power supply system, it has been neglected for years. Efforts are being made to minimise disruptions in supply with these policies.

Feeder wise surveys are being done. In the coming days, works are going on war footing to take measures for better power supply. NPDCL has brought another new app providing better services

The NPDCL has brought an app with 19 features such as how many units are a consumer using every month, how much is the bill, complaints about problems are resolved or not complaining again, taking meter reading. Consumers can register a complaint, if they enter the meter number, the problem will be solved.

Every month the staff will come and take readings of the electricity bills. Now the user can take the meter reading. Electricity bills can be paid within the app. Bill payment details can be checked immediately. One can know the details of how much electricity is being used.

If any accident happens anywhere, a photo with GPS location can be taken on the phone and sent, the information will go directly to the concerned authority, and the staff will be able to take immediate action.

Officials have already entered mobile number and Aadhaar details, but many people have not done so, such people can enter all the details in the app. Electricity bills calculators are also available in the app. The details of how much the charges are likely to increase can be known.

NTPCL CMD Karnati Varun Reddy told The Hans India the app helps on how to get new connections in the app, name, load change, electricity regulations, tariff details, how much charge per household, non-household industries, etc.

He said that precautions have also been taken to provide feedback to the consumers on how the services of the power company are being provided and toll free number details have also been included.

Similarly, two days ago, a substation in Karimnagar was repaired without any power outage, he said that NPDCL will work hard to provide better services to the customers by using the most advanced technology.