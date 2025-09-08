N’pet SHG women blaze trail with India’s first women-run petrol bunk

Narayanpet/Hyderabad: Ina landmark moment for women’s empowerment, the Narayanpet District Mahila Samakhya has set a national precedent by successfully operating India’s first petrol bunk run entirely by a women’s federation. Inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on February 21 at Singaram X Roads, the initiative is a flagship achievement under the state’s Indira Mahila Shakti Policy.

The policy, which aims to empower one crore women across Telangana, has found a powerful expression in Narayanpet, where women who once managed households or small businesses have now stepped into the entrepreneurial spotlight.

The petrol bunk, established with an investment of Rs 1.30 crore—including Rs 15 lakh for infrastructure—operates under a 20-year lease agreement with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at Rs10,000 per month.

The Narayanpet District Mahila Samakhya comprises 8,196 self-help groups (SHGs) with a total membership of 91,369 women. To ensure professional management, seven senior SHG members underwent training at Jadcherla and Shadnagar petrol bunks before assuming operational roles. The team includes six saleswomen earning Rs 13,200 per month and a manager drawing Rs 18,000, all paid by the district federation.

The bunk currently dispenses 4,000 litres of petrol and 6,000 litres of diesel daily, and its performance is reviewed every fortnight by the district collector, as per the Chief Minister’s directive. In just six months, the women’s federation has recorded a profit of Rs 15.50 lakh, underscoring the viability and efficiency of women-led enterprises in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

“This is not just a petrol bunk—it’s a symbol of transformation,” said a senior official from the district administration. “It shows what women can achieve when given the right support and opportunity.”

The success of the Narayanpet bunk has sparked interest across districts, with other federations exploring similar ventures. It stands as a testament to the power of collective action, skill development, and policy-backed entrepreneurship.

The Narayanpet model offers a replicable blueprint for empowering women economically while reshaping gender roles in public enterprise. The petrol bunk is more than a business—it’s a movement.