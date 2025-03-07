NRI Winner Bindu Priya to Represent Telangana at Mrs India 2025

Mrs Bindu Priya, a native of Armoor, Nizamabad, and a corporate leader in London, has won the Mrs India Telangana 2025 crown in the NRI category. She will now represent Telangana at the national Mrs India pageant in September 2025.

A multi-talented woman, Bindu is an academic achiever, fitness enthusiast, musician, and dancer. Deeply inspired by Bhagavad Gita lessons taught by her mother, she believes in spreading positivity. A SEWA member, she actively supports child education, women empowerment, and elderly care. Grateful for her husband, sons, and family, Bindu embodies resilience, confidence, and grace on the national stage.