NTPC Ramagundam SC, ST Welfare Association celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti

Ramagundam: NTPC Ramagundam SC/ST Welfare Association celebrated the131st birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the key architect of the Indian Constitution.

The chief guest for the occasion was Sunil Kumar, CGM(R&T), who along with other respected dignitaries and members of NTPC SC-& ST EWA(R&T), paid tributes by garlanding Dr. Ambedkar's statue at FCI X Road Crossing. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted Ambedkar's invaluable contribution to the Indian legal system and Constitution. The programme began at Ambedkar Vikas Kendra situated at NTPC Ramagundam PTS Colony by garlanding of the Ambedkar's photo by Sunil Kumar CGM (R&T).

The guest of honour Sunil Kumar addressed the gathering by saying that Dr. Ambedkar was the man who fought against discrimination and oppression. "He was the epitome of confidence and dedication and will always inspire us to dedicate our lives to making other people's lives better," he said. Sunil Kumar underlined the contribution made by Dr. BR Ambedkar to the Indian society and his fight against the social evil of untouchability and the inequalities posed by the caste system of India. Sunil Kumar, CGM(R&T) and other dignitaries distributed the prizes to 36 winners and runner-up of the essay writing competition conducted by NTPC Ramagundam SC-ST Welfare Association at NTPC Ramagundam

Vikas Kendra in which more than 500 students participated from 9 government schools of the project affected villages on the theme of "Dr. Ambedkar Life History and his contribution to India". The dignitaries congratulated the youth for their participation. Master V Shashank ,student at ST. Claire Cchool of 8th Class expressed this thoughts about Dr. BR Ambedkar and his contribution to Indian History followed by the patriotic songs presented by Dappu Ramesh and team. Sunil Kumar, HOP(R&T), was present on the occasion along with Atul Kamalakar Desai GM(O&M), Prasanjit Pal GM project, A C Thakur GM(Maintenance), Murthy CMO , Vijaya Laxmi HoHR, executive association and union representatives, Sujatha Corporator, SC/ST Association president Sh. V Laxman and gen secretary A Laxmi Naraya and other members of the association including HR & TAD Dept were present on the occasion.