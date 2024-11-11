Live
NTPC Ramagundam shines at PRCI Collateral Awards
Karimnagar: In a proud moment for NTPC Ramagundam, the organisation was honoured with three distinguished awards at the PRCI (Public Relations Council of India) Collateral Awards 2024. The awards ceremony was held on November 9 at Moti Mahal in Mangalore, Karnataka.
The accolades include a Gold Award for Internal Communication Campaign, a Bronze Award in Corporate Communication Excellence, and a Consolation award in the Music Video category.
Kedar Ranjan Pandu, RED (South) & ED (R&T) congratulated the whole team of Ramagundam & Telangana and encouraged them to achieve more heights in future.
The awards were presented by Justice P Krishna Bhat, former Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, along with renowned actor, director and producer Ravikiran. Representing NTPC Ramagundam, Rupali Ranjan, Corporate Communication Executive, received the awards on behalf of the organisation.