  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

NTPC receives ‘Energy Efficiency’award

NTPC receives ‘Energy Efficiency’award
x
Highlights

NTPC Ramagundam was honoured with the CII Energy Efficiency Award-2024 for its energy efficiency management system

Karimnagar: NTPC Ramagundam was honoured with the CII Energy Efficiency Award-2024 for its energy efficiency management system. The award was presented during the Power Plant Summit’s concluding session at HICC, Hyderabad, on Thursday.

The award was received by KC Singha Roy (GM, Operations), Manoj Kumar Jha (AGM, Operations), YTRSV Kishore (DGM, TMD), and M Vamsi Krishna (Sr Manager, EEMG).

Kedar Ranjan Pandu, ED (R&T) congratulated the whole team of Ramagundam for this achievement and appreciated their efforts.Over 200 industries and companies participated in the event, including presentations from 24 power plants.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick