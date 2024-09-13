NTPC receives ‘Energy Efficiency’award

Live
NTPC Ramagundam was honoured with the CII Energy Efficiency Award-2024 for its energy efficiency management system
Karimnagar: NTPC Ramagundam was honoured with the CII Energy Efficiency Award-2024 for its energy efficiency management system. The award was presented during the Power Plant Summit’s concluding session at HICC, Hyderabad, on Thursday.
The award was received by KC Singha Roy (GM, Operations), Manoj Kumar Jha (AGM, Operations), YTRSV Kishore (DGM, TMD), and M Vamsi Krishna (Sr Manager, EEMG).
Kedar Ranjan Pandu, ED (R&T) congratulated the whole team of Ramagundam for this achievement and appreciated their efforts.Over 200 industries and companies participated in the event, including presentations from 24 power plants.
