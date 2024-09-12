Oath-taking Ceremony for Alampur Market Yard Chairman and Directors on September 13

Gadwal: A grand oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place for the newly elected Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Directors of the Alampur Market Yard on September 13, 2024, at 10:00 AM. The event will be graced by prominent political leaders and distinguished guests.

Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, Congress Party In-Charge for Alampur Constituency, former MLA, and AICC Secretary, will be the chief guest at the ceremony. He will be accompanied by other eminent personalities, including Agriculture Minister Sri Tummala Nageshwar Rao, former minister Sri Jupally Krishna Rao, and Nagar Kurnool MP Sri Mallu Ravi.

A large gathering of Congress party leaders and supporters is expected to attend the event. Former ZPTC members, former MPPs, former Sarpanches, and Upa-Sarpanches, along with Mandal Presidents, senior Congress leaders, and Kisan Cell, Women, and Youth Congress representatives from both district and mandal levels, are invited to participate.

The event is expected to see active participation from local youth, farmers, village committee members, and party workers, showcasing the strength and unity of the Congress party in the Alampur region.

The ceremony is being organized under the leadership of Doddeppa, Chairman of the Alampur Market Yard, and Vice Chairman Pacharla Kumar, who have extended a warm invitation to