Officials conduct survey for Rythu Bharosa scheme

Bhupalapally: The survey for the implementation of four prestigious schemes—Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Aatmiya Bharosa, New Food Security Cards, and beneficiary selection for Indiramma Housing—has commenced across the district, according to district Collector Rahul Sharma.

The district Collector inspected the Rythu Bharosa verification process at Kundoorpalli in Ganapurapur Gram Panchayat area. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that the survey process has started for the implementation of the four schemes to be launched by the state government on January 26.

Special officers have been appointed to supervise all mandals, and investigation teams are collecting details at the field level. Beneficiaries for the schemes will be selected through this survey, and the cooperation of the public is requested for conducting the survey smoothly.

The primary objective is to ensure that the benefits of the four schemes reach every family, the Collector said.

He appreciated the Rythu Bharosa survey process, stating that agriculture and revenue officials are jointly participating in the survey for recording details of the cultivated lands. He clarified that details of non-agricultural lands such as canals, converted lands, real estate lands, mining lands, and lands acquired by the government for projects are being accurately recorded without any errors.

He instructed that any issues arising in the survey should be documented with their reasons. The survey will be conducted from the 16th to the 20th of the month, and Gram Sabha’s (village meetings) will be held from the 21st to the 24th to prepare the list of eligible beneficiaries.

In Ganapuram mandal, 691 individuals have registered for new ration cards through the comprehensive family survey. He urged that the survey and Gram Sabha’s be conducted according to the prescribed schedule.