Officials Face Public Backlash During Caste Census Process: Minister Ponguleti

In the ongoing caste enumeration drive, government officials are facing growing resistance from the public, with many questioning their motives and raising concerns over the process. Locals are increasingly confronting the officials visiting households for the caste-based survey, accusing them of making empty promises during their election campaigns and now turning a blind eye to their welfare.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Rao has recently indicated that local body elections will be held in January, emphasising that 42% reservation for BCs (Backward Classes) will be implemented before the elections. He clarified that these elections should only proceed after the reservation for BCs is formalised.

Ponguleti also pointed out that the UPA government had failed to set up even a separate ministry for the OBCs (Other Backward Classes), which he claimed highlighted the Congress party's neglect of BC issues.

The state government's plans for local body elections and the implementation of increased reservations have further intensified the political climate as the date for the polls approaches.