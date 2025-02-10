Officials Ignore Complaints Against Illegal Sand Mining in Palamuru

Mahabubnagar: Despite multiple complaints about illegal sand mining in Koilkonda mandal, officials have failed to take action against unauthorized sand transporters and illegal sand dumps. Social activist and "Nenu Saitam" voluntary organization president Diddi Praveen Kumar has strongly condemned the inaction of local authorities and demanded immediate action against the Koilkonda Tahsildar and Sub-Inspector (SI) for their negligence.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Praveen Kumar said that the sand mafia has been illegally extracting and transporting sand from streams in Lingalchedu, Suraram, Venkatapur, and Kottur without any permits. Despite several complaints, the Tahsildar and SI have not taken any action, raising suspicions about their involvement.

He alleged that even after multiple written complaints and reports on social media, the officials have ignored the issue. In December, when "Nenu Saitam" lodged a complaint about illegal sand transport from Lingalchedu, the authorities seized the sand dumps only after the Mining Department and Special Task Force conducted inspections. This, he said, shows that officials take action only when forced to do so.

On February 7, "Nenu Saitam" filed another complaint about illegal sand dumps near Suraram Bridge. Following the complaint, district officials seized the sand. However, within just two days, nearly 150 to 200 Bharat Benz trucks of sand were illegally dumped again near Kottur in Koilkonda mandal. Praveen Kumar expressed concern over how illegal sand mining continues despite repeated complaints."It clearly shows that the officials are hand in glove with the sand mafia and allow them to loot the valuable resources of the people, by taking hefty bribes from the sand mafia. I urge the authorities to at least now take action against the looters of the valuable resources, or else Nenu saitam will be forced to approach the court and fight for justice to protect the valuable resources of the public," said Praveen Kumar.

He criticized the authorities, stating that the Koilkonda Tahsildar and SI have never taken independent action against the sand mafia. He also pointed out that even after filing a complaint with District Collector Vijayendra Boyi, illegal sand transport continues without fear.

Praveen Kumar urged Mahabubnagar District Collector Vijayendra Boyi and SP Janaki to take strict action against the negligent officials and put an end to illegal sand mining in the region.



