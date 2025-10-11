Officials must have complete knowledge of RTI Act: Addl Collector

Describing the RTI Act, 2005 as a landmark legislation that aims at promoting transparency and accountability in the functioning of government officials, Additional Collector Shyamaladev stressed that officials should have wide knowledge about the Act.

The Act plays a crucial role in bringing transparency to government operations and ensuring that officials are held accountable for their actions, she said, adding that only when officials have complete understanding of this Act they can provide the requested information to applicants accurately and within the stipulated timeframe. She emphasised that people should be made aware of the Act and that it must be implemented effectively.

As part of the Right to Information (RTI) Act Week being celebrated from October 5 to 12 at village, mandal, and district levels, a district-level programme was organised at the Additional Collector’s office on Friday. To raise public awareness about the right to access information from the government, the RTI Week is celebrated every year from October 5 to 12.The Additional Collector urged officials to regularly conduct awareness programmes for their subordinate staff to ensure they are well-versed in the provisions of the Act.