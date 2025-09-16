Officials ratchet up search ops for 3 missing persons

Hyderabad: Search operations continued by the officials from Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and city police on Monday for three persons missing after falling into the drains in two separate incidents in the city on Sunday.

Heavy rain lashed the city on Sunday, leaving several areas inundated and three persons washed away in drains. The officials are searching for two men washed away in Afzal Sagar nala in Asif Nagar, Nampally. Arjun (26) and Ramu (25) residents of Mangar Basti Asif Nagar were washed away in the floodwater in the nala. Similarly, search continues for a 26-year-old Sunny who fell into a nala in Vinobha Nagar in Musheerabad. The youth fell into the nala after the retaining wall on which he was sitting collapsed.

Teams checked the catch pits in Afzal Sagar, Asif Nagar, and Vinobha Nagar, Musheerabad. The families of the missing youth have appealed to the government to help them as they have lost their breadwinners.

On Monday, Hyderabad district collector Hari Chandana and HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath along with officials inspected the search operations in the nala stretches in Asif Nagar and Vinobha Nagar. The commissioner instructed staff to open each catch pit carefully and close it immediately after inspection. He also asked officials from other departments to coordinate the search.

Ranganath said illegal constructions and unscientific diversions of stormwater drains had blocked the natural flow of rainwater. A few buildings are major obstructions and will be removed. Others need not worry. He added that poor families live in large numbers alongside nalas. “If demolition is necessary, the government will provide alternatives. HYDRAA is working with the same concern for the poor,” said Ranganath.

During the inspection, Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain said that the problem arises every monsoon.

Ranganath said HYDRAA, along with the GHMC, irrigation and revenue departments, would study long-term solutions. He pointed out that similar problems in Ameerpet were resolved after clearing underground nalas.

“We removed 25 truckloads of silt at one place. This monsoon, 2,200 truckloads have already been cleared,” he said, adding that the plan is to intensify this across the city.

Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan also visited Habeeb Nagar nala. He reviewed the rescue operation with officials. The commissioner suggested the installation of fencing for the drains in the city. RV Karnan also ordered the engineering and sanitation departments to work in coordination to ensure the rainwater flows freely in the drains and does not overflow.