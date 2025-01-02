  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Officials Suspend Hostel Warden Over Incident at CMR College

Officials Suspend Hostel Warden Over Incident at CMR College
x
Highlights

Authorities have taken swift action in response to a recent incident at CMR College in Medchal. Following an internal investigation, the hostel warden has been suspended.

Medchal : Authorities have taken swift action in response to a recent incident at CMR College in Medchal. Following an internal investigation, the hostel warden has been suspended.

The decision came after allegations of misconduct surfaced, sparking concern among students and parents. College management and local officials promptly initiated an inquiry to address the matter. Sources indicate that the suspension aims to ensure accountability and maintain discipline within the institution.

Further details about the incident and its implications remain under investigation. Authorities have assured students and their families of a safe and conducive environment on campus. More updates are awaited as the probe progresses.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick