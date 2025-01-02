Officials Suspend Hostel Warden Over Incident at CMR College

Medchal : Authorities have taken swift action in response to a recent incident at CMR College in Medchal. Following an internal investigation, the hostel warden has been suspended.

The decision came after allegations of misconduct surfaced, sparking concern among students and parents. College management and local officials promptly initiated an inquiry to address the matter. Sources indicate that the suspension aims to ensure accountability and maintain discipline within the institution.

Further details about the incident and its implications remain under investigation. Authorities have assured students and their families of a safe and conducive environment on campus. More updates are awaited as the probe progresses.