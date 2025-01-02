Live
- Indian Oil inks 30-year pact to operate fuel stations at Noida International Airport
- NGO provides career guidance for ZPHS students
- Cummins likely to miss Sri Lanka Tests due to birth of second child
- South Korea: Police raid Muan airport over deadly Jeju Air plane crash
- Chandrababu discusses governance and welfare schemes with ministers
- DMK ally VCK demands stringent action against those involved in Anna University sexual assault case
- Why Rebranding iPhone SE 4 as iPhone 16e is a Smart Move
- India’s solar panel exports surge as world looks beyond China
- Beacon of peace, brotherhood: Naqvi highlights PM Modi's chadar tradition at Ajmer Sharif Dargah
- Balka Suman Slams Revanth Reddy for Metro Debt and Lack of Projects
Just In
Officials Suspend Hostel Warden Over Incident at CMR College
Highlights
Authorities have taken swift action in response to a recent incident at CMR College in Medchal. Following an internal investigation, the hostel warden has been suspended.
Medchal : Authorities have taken swift action in response to a recent incident at CMR College in Medchal. Following an internal investigation, the hostel warden has been suspended.
The decision came after allegations of misconduct surfaced, sparking concern among students and parents. College management and local officials promptly initiated an inquiry to address the matter. Sources indicate that the suspension aims to ensure accountability and maintain discipline within the institution.
Further details about the incident and its implications remain under investigation. Authorities have assured students and their families of a safe and conducive environment on campus. More updates are awaited as the probe progresses.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS