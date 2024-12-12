Officials told to work in coordination for smooth conduct of Group-2 exams

Nirmal: Additional Collector of Local Bodies Faizan Ahmed directed the officials to work in coordination for the smooth conduct of Group 2 examinations.

He chaired a training programme conducted for Chief Superintendents, Observers, Local Route Officers and Joint Route Officers on the conduct of Group 2 examinations at the Collectorate on Wednesday. Speaking on this occasion, the Additional Collector directed all the concerned officials to work in coordination so that no difficulties arise in the conduct of Group 2 examinations. He said that a total of 8,080 candidates will appear in the district for the Group 2 examinations to be held on 15th and 16th of this month, for which 24 examination centers have been set up in Nirmal town. Telangana Public Service Commission rules should be followed strictly.

He directed that CCTV cameras, drinking water and medical staff should be arranged in every examination centre. The officials were directed to monitor the safety of transportation of examination papers. They were advised to allow candidates into the centre only after conducting thorough checks.

Regional Coordinator PG Reddy, Chief Superintendents, Observers, Route Officers and others attended the training programme.