Oh! LRS applicants get breather as State govt extends deadline

Hyderabad: With lakhs of applications pending because of various issues, the government on Wednesday extended the last date for an availment of rebate under the LRS scheme till April 30.

The State government with a view to bring all the unplanned, unapproved, and unauthorised layouts into the fold of planned sustainable development and to provide basic facilities and a better quality of life for the plot owners in the layouts and in the nearby areas, issued the Rules for Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layouts in the State of Telangana for both rural and urban areas. Detailed guidelines were issued on July 30, 2024 for processing of LRS-2020 applications.

However, lakhs of applications were pending as the applicants were unable to make payments because of various reasons including high payment for their properties, technical glitches; busy servers, and they were clueless on proceeding with their application as the last date was March 31. Now, the government with an objective of streamlining disposal of applications received under LRS 2020. While, the amendments made to Rue 2, 3 and 4 are general, the amendment to Rule 8, whereby Rule 8(c) is newly inserted is time specific, which reads as- “Subsequent to the issuance of this amendment order, all applicants who pay regularisation charges and / or pro-rata open space charges on or before March 31, 2025 would be entitled to a 25 per cent rebate on the said regularisation charges and pro-rata open spaces charges. The applicants have the option of paying pro-rata open space charges at the time of obtaining the building permission. However, this proposed 25 per cent rebate would not be applicable for such payments if the charges were not paid on or before March 31, 2025.

With the report from the Director of Town and Country Planning the government amended the Rule 8(c) of LRS Amendment Rules and extended the date for payment of LRS fee and charges with a rebate of 25 per cent up-to April 30, 2025.