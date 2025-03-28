OMCs Assure Uninterrupted LPG Supply Amidst Strike

Regarding the ongoing strike by Bulk LPG transporters affiliated to Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners Association, the Oil Marketing Companies (IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL) assure our LPG consumers of adequate cylinder supplies and the public are advised not to panic. At present, the OMCs have bulk LPG stocks at their bottling plants and LPG distributorships will function as usual.

The recent transportation tender was finalised after extensive discussions with transporters from all regions, where various demands were put forth by them. Several clarifications were issued to address their key concerns, and we have incorporated their feedback through pre-bid meetings held in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Guwahati.

The tender terms were prepared transparently following various Government guidelines, central vigilance guidelines etc. which are mandatory. These clauses align with guidelines set by statutory bodies such as PESO, PNGRB, and OISD and are put in place for enhanced public safety at large. The new tender regulations are part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the safety and efficiency of LPG transportation. Despite these efforts, a section of transporters has called for a strike, primarily demanding a rollback of penalty clauses related to safety violations and other matters.

These safety related measures will ultimately benefit all stakeholders, including tanker owners, drivers and consumers by ensuring a safer and more reliable LPG transportation network. We expect responsible actions and understanding from our stakeholders in ensuring uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders while adhering to required safety protocols. We also appeal to the transporters to call off the strike and desist from any such activities that create disturbances in positioning of essential LPG supplies so that the public are not inconvenienced.

OMCs are in constant dialogue with the major transporters to resolve the situation at the earliest. We assure our esteemed customers that, as responsible Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies, we are committed to maintaining steady supply of domestic and commercial LPG to meet the needs of all consumers. Customers are urged not to panic, as all measures are in place to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted LPG supply.

on behalf of

State Level Coordinator for Oil Industry - Telangana