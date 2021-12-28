Omicron cases in Telangana goes upto 62 with seven new cases

With seven cases being recorded in the state, the total cases of Omicron went up to 62 in Telangana, said health minister Harish Rao.

"Of the 62 patients, 46 have not taken COVID-19 vaccine and among the seven new cases, three people has not had any travel history," the minister said, adding that a lab technician at private hospital, a pregnant woman and a software engineer.

The minister said that so far 11,756 people were screened at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

So far, India recorded 653 Omicron cases i.e. 21 countries recorded the new variant of coronavirus with Delhi as the highest. As many as 186 people recovered from the virus.