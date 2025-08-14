  • Menu
On one side, pending on the other side, the side of the road

On one side, pending on the other side, the side of the road
In Wanaparthy district, the Telangana state has given a bonus of 500 to the millers in the 2024-25 season and purchased the paddy from the farmers and...

In Wanaparthy district, the Telangana state has given a bonus of 500 to the millers in the 2024-25 season and purchased the paddy from the farmers and given the bonus to the farmers. In the Telangana state, the Telangana government is making efforts to benefit the people with the good intention of making the people eat paddy rice with the people. If the entire Telangana state is a step forward, then the millers in Wanaparthy district are not given the same paddy as they were given in 2023-2024, and since all the millers went to court, they are extending the time and are delaying it, taking the paddy from the authorities and giving rice, but they are delaying it so far. As part of this, today, when a lorry of paddy from Raghavendra Industries in Nagovaram, Wanaparthy district reached Pebbair Municipality, it is reported that CCS officials have seized it and handed it over to the local police station. When DSO Kashi Vishwanath asked for an explanat

