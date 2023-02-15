  • Menu
One dead, eight injured after RTC bus collides a lorry on Jagityal- Karimnagar road

Representative image

Highlights

An RTC bus conductor dies after a lorry collides with the TSRTC bus on Jagityal and Karimnagar main road.

In a ghastly road accident, an RTC bus conductor dies after a lorry collides with the TSRTC bus on Jagityal and Karimnagar main road.

According to the details, the RTC bus and a lorry travelling in opposite directions have collided at Balvanthapur near Kondagattu cross road.

The conductor of Jagityal Depot died on the spot while eight people were seriously injured.

