One dead, eight injured after RTC bus collides a lorry on Jagityal- Karimnagar road
Highlights
An RTC bus conductor dies after a lorry collides with the TSRTC bus on Jagityal and Karimnagar main road.
In a ghastly road accident, an RTC bus conductor dies after a lorry collides with the TSRTC bus on Jagityal and Karimnagar main road.
According to the details, the RTC bus and a lorry travelling in opposite directions have collided at Balvanthapur near Kondagattu cross road.
The conductor of Jagityal Depot died on the spot while eight people were seriously injured.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS