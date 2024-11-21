One dead, three injured in fire at pharma unit

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 41-year-old man was killed and three other sustained injuries in a fire incident that occurred at Aurora pharma company in Jeedimetla on Wednesday.

According to the police, a group of workers were cleaning the boiler when there was a sudden fire due to some solvents. A worker Anil, suffered injuries and died on the spot while three others Gopi (25), Srinivas (25) and Balram (30) suffered burns and were rushed to a private hospital in ambulances where they are undergoing treatment. On information, the Suraram police reached the spot and are investigating.

The fire tenders from Jeedimetla and other fire stations rushed to the spot. The police clues teams also reached the company and are assisting the police in the investigation. However, the family members of the deceased worker staged a protest, expressing anger over the delay in informing them about the incident. In another incident, a fire broke out at Attapur and property worth lakhs of rupees was burnt down. On noticing it, the workers at the shop tried to shift the consignments out of the shop. However, due to the ferocity of the flames, the workers ran away.

The property was reduced to ashes within a few minutes. The fire caused significant damage to the textile shop in Attapur which estimates a loss of approximately Rs 10 lakh in property and goods. On being alerted, the fire tenders from nearby fire stations rushed to the spot and started the fire fighting operation. At least three fire tenders controlled the blaze after nearly one hour of operation. Officials suspect the fire broke out due to a short circuit. However, the exact cause of the fire is still being ascertained.