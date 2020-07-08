One dies of Covid-19 in Armoor

Nizamabad: 65-year-old Rabbani of Perkit village, Armoor town, had succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Nizamabad Government Hospital.



Coronavirus started with the district police department and within a short span of one week, five cops got infected. The total number of corona positive patients has reached 99 in Kamareddy district with two deaths.

Alarmed by the situation, DSP Swetha Reddy announced that criminal case will be filed if more than 50 people attend any function. District police permission is mandatory for organising any function.

In Kamaredy district headquarters, 14 men for fined Rs 100 each for not wearing mask on Wednesday. The officials warned that everyone must wear a mask whenever they come out of their house, otherwise they have to pay Rs 200 penalty from Thursday.

In Pitlam mandal headquarters, when the news of a doctor suffering with Covid-19 spread, all the people confined themselves to their houses. Trade and business centres had imposed self-lockdown on Wednesday.