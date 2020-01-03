One killed, four injured after car tyre bursts in Nalgonda

A pedestrain was killed and four other injured after the tyre of a car burst and rammed into him here on Friday in Nalgonda district.

The man was dead on the spot as a the car turned turtle after the tyre burst at Korlapahad village of Kethepalli mandal in Nalgonda district. The incident occurred when the injured inside the vehicle were heading to Hyderabad from Ongole.

Passersby alerted the police who registered a case and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. An investigation is underway.

Earlier this week, two students died in a road accident at Uppal. The incident took place when the students were going to the college in an auto which was hit by a lorry.